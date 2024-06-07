Menu

Health

Toronto Public Health recommends meningococcal vaccine amid rise in cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria St. in Toronto on Monday, August 21, 2017. View image in full screen
A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria St. in Toronto on Monday, August 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Public health officials in Toronto are recommending that people get vaccinated for meningococcal disease in light of an increase in cases.

Toronto Public Health says there have been 13 cases of invasive meningococcal disease reported so far this year – more than the total cases seen in any year since 2002.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The agency says two of the 13 cases have been fatal.

It says several countries, including the United States, are reporting a rise in cases of the potentially life-threatening bacterial infection this year.

TPH says the disease can affect people of any age, but it’s most common in children under five, teens and young adults who aren’t immunized against it.

Trending Now

The agency says outbreaks can occur during big gatherings, and people who are travelling for the Hajj pilgrimage or attending Pride events should make sure they are protected.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms typically begin with fever, joint pain, headache, a stiff neck and increased sensitivity to light.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

