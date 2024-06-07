Menu

Canada

The Grove welcomes community to newest youth hub in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 7, 2024 7:04 am
1 min read
The Grove Youth Hub held their open house at the Woolwich St. location. View image in full screen
The Grove Youth Hub held their open house at the Woolwich St. location. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Grove Hubs Wellington Guelph invited the public to see their newest youth hub.

Hundreds got the chance to take a look inside the hub located on Woolwich Street, south of Woodlawn Road East in Guelph, during an open house on Wednesday.

Visitors were able to see some of the amenities inside including a game room, study room, kitchen, laundry room and showers.

Youth got the chance to shoot pool or play table tennis with Parker Snelgrove, Rowan Topp, and Brayden Gillespie of the Guelph Storm. There was also an appearance by the captain of the Canadian Para-Ice Hockey team Tyler McGregor.

“What we are seeing here is a reflection of our community accessing the space,” said Jeff Hoffman, executive director of the Grove.

The location of the newest Grove hub is in the same building as the Canadian Mental Health Association children and youth services building. The youth hub opened in February, coinciding with the opening of the new CMHA office.

“There are many families who access these services (who) are in the north end of Guelph,” said Hoffman, on the decision to open the hub on Woolwich. “Having a service in a space available for families and youth in the north end made a lot of sense,”

There are five Grove youth hubs in Guelph and Wellington County. Each is designed to be a one-stop shop for youth between 12 and 26 years of age. In addition to recreation, the hubs also provide mental health services, primary care, education, employment and other community and social services.

“Our community raised $15 million for us to able to open these sites,” Hoffman said. “It is so wonderful to see the community in this space that they made possible.”

For more information on the Grove Wellington Guelph, go to their website.

 

