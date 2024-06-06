Crossroads United Church to become home for Kingston’s sleeping cabins

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont.’s sleeping cabins may have found a permanent home after years of moving.

Crossroads United Church, located across from the Kingston Centre, has partnered with Our Livable Solutions (OLS) to continue operating the sleeping cabins even after city funding ends this fall.

After years of uncertainty and moving from one property to another, OLS has finally secured a long-term solution to house more than a dozen sleeping cabins through a deal with Crossroads United Church. The church’s property is situated just steps from the intersection of Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard and Princess Street.

Church board member Allan Baer attributes the partnership to the church’s faith and commitment to social justice. “That’s a strong belief and a strong commitment to social justice. After all, having a roof over your head is, and a right to that is, an issue of social justice,” said Baer.

If the deal goes through, Crossroads Village would be in place for 10 years. Under the agreement, a portion of an underused lot at the rear of the church will become the new home for the sleeping cabins, forming a self-contained community.

“There’s still lots of work to be done, and still lots of permissions to seek, but it’s exciting to know that our residents and the people we support on the streets and the people who want to be part of our program have hope,” said OLS acting executive director Chrystal Wilson.

A service module structure, complete with washrooms, laundry, and kitchen facilities, will be added to ensure the comfort and well-being of the residents. The proposed site offers easy access to amenities and transit, making it an ideal location.

However, several hurdles remain. The proposal awaits city planning approvals and installation of utility hookups.

“We still have to ensure that the funding is in place and the development plans can happen. But we’re hopeful that if all the stars align like they look like they’re doing, we should be in place by September,” Wilson added.

The partnership has garnered some support from nearby residents, but the pair understands there could be apprehension. They hope neighbours will learn more about the project during a fundraising event on June 12 and a public meeting at Crossroads United Church on June 26.