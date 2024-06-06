Man seriously injured after shooting in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported shooting in the southwest community of Woodlands on Thursday.

Calgary police said they were called just before 3 p.m. to the 300 block of Woodside Circle SW for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in medical distress.

EMS said one adult was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said no suspects have been taken into custody. Police continue to investigate what led to the incident.

