National

Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting in southwest Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in the southwest community of Woodlands. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in the southwest community of Woodlands. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported shooting in the southwest community of Woodlands on Thursday.

Calgary police said they were called just before 3 p.m. to the 300 block of Woodside Circle SW for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in medical distress.

EMS said one adult was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said no suspects have been taken into custody. Police continue to investigate what led to the incident.

— More to come

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

