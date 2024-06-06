Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

What will graduating in Saskatchewan look like after teachers’ job action?

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 5:51 pm
2 min read
As STF announced work-to-rule job action starting on Monday, the question if graduation ceremonies will still happen has led Sask. grade 12 students to think about. View image in full screen
As STF announced work-to-rule job action starting on Monday, the question if graduation ceremonies will still happen has led Sask. grade 12 students to think about. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The month of June is usually a happy time for many students,. as it marks the end of a school year. But for graduating students, this milestone is momentous.

A Grade 12 student at Aden Bowman Collegiate, Vivek Nrusimhadevar,a said he would feel like something is missing if graduations are discontinued.

“If you think about our class, when we came in, it was (during) COVID. Grade 11 was kind of our only normal year. Now in Grade 12, there’s been job action and we’re dealing with sanctions at the time for graduation,” he said.

“I do feel that sort of reflecting on my high school experience, it would be disappointing to miss that.”

On June 5, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) announced that teachers in the province will begin work-to-rule job action starting on Monday after rejecting binding arbitration with the province.

Story continues below advertisement

This job action puts field trips and graduations in jeopardy for students across Saskatchewan. STF president Samantha Becotte said they have heard from the Ministry that plans are in place to ensure graduation ceremonies continue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We have told our members that, within these sanctions, teachers won’t be supporting, the planning or facilitation of graduation events,” said Becotte. “There’s a way to avoid all of this, and that’s to get back to the table and come to an agreement where we’ll start to see real improvements to classrooms coming up in September.”

More on Canada

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said it’s frustrating knowing that there’s sanctions starting again on Monday. Discussions will occur soon with the province and school divisions that are unable to make graduation events happen this year due to sanctions imposed.

“We’ve been engaging with school divisions, all 27 of them, over the last several months, in terms of ensuring that they’re ready to go through with graduation events,” he said.

“There’s a small handful of school divisions that have expressed concern about their ability to make those events happen … we’re going to be having that discussion again with divisions today or tomorrow on how we can support them in terms of the graduation events.”

Trending Now

Minister Cockrill said 24 out of the 27 school divisions expressed that they would have no issue carrying out the graduation ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement

Becotte said STF wants to make sure they have the best plans in place now so that they can start being implemented in September.

“That means getting back to the bargaining table, and in good faith, any sanctions that are announced now can be withdrawn,” she said.

“I’d be happy to be able to withdraw them before Monday if government came back with a willingness to negotiate some of those real solutions, before that time. But that’s up to them.”

Click to play video: 'Binding arbitration could be used in Saskatchewan teacher talks'
Binding arbitration could be used in Saskatchewan teacher talks
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices