Sports

Edmonton Elks reveal 3rd jersey ahead of football club’s 75th season

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks honour past, look ahead with new 3rd jersey'
Edmonton Elks honour past, look ahead with new 3rd jersey
WATCH ABOVE: For their 75th season opener at Commonwealth Stadium, the Edmonton Elks have unveiled a new third jersey - the first time doing so in a decade. Nicole Di Donato has the details.
As the Edmonton Elks prepare to open the club’s 75th season, the team has unveiled a third jersey.

Dubbed the “Icon Jersey,” the third option is meant to bridge the past with the present while drawing on elements from the team’s rich history.

“There’s a great deal of pride in what our club has meant to Edmonton and northern Alberta since 1949,” said Evan Daum, Elks vice president of marketing and fan engagement.

“This jersey represents the icons who came before us, and the bright future pro football has in our community.”

The Edmonton Elks unveiled their new third jersey Wednesday, June 5, 2024. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks unveiled their new third jersey Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Courtesy / Edmonton Elks

The jersey, which is a result of nearly two years of work, includes a logo that mirrors the football club’s original logo. It features an oil derrick — a nod to the past that represents the historic Leduc No. 1 site that triggered Alberta’s first oil boom.

The logo also features the classic EE, surrounded by elk antlers — a nod to the future.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I think it’s great,” new Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said of the new jersey as it was unveiled Wednesday night.

“I’m just happy to be here. I think Edmonton is a football town and we’re excited to bring back the legacy that is this great team.”

The shoulder pattern is meant to represent the “sprawling evergreen forests of northern Alberta and Canada’s largest urban park — the river valley,” according to the team.

The Edmonton Elks unveiled their new third jersey Wednesday, June 5, 2024. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks unveiled their new third jersey Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Courtesy / Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks will debut the new jersey at Saturday’s home opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. The game starts at 2 p.m.

The Elks plan on wearing the third jersey two more times during the regular season.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

