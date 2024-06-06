Suspect, 19, charged in Manitoba double homicide, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve charged a 19-year-old suspect in a double homicide at Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation.

Oryan Flamand, who is from the community, is facing two charges of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of a 34-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman earlier this week.

Flamand was arrested in the early morning hours of June 3 at a home in the community. According to police, shots were fired at officers from inside the home, although no one was injured, and an attempt by the suspect to flee on an off-road vehicle was thwarted.

Police continue to investigate.