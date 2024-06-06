Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect, 19, charged in Manitoba double homicide, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve charged a 19-year-old suspect in a double homicide at Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation.

Oryan Flamand, who is from the community, is facing two charges of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of a 34-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman earlier this week.

Flamand was arrested in the early morning hours of June 3 at a home in the community. According to police, shots were fired at officers from inside the home, although no one was injured, and an attempt by the suspect to flee on an off-road vehicle was thwarted.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Rural Manitoba homicide recap'
Rural Manitoba homicide recap
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices