Seeding progress for Sask. producers is 94% complete: crop report

Seeding progress across Saskatchewan is 94 per cent completed.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s crop report for the period of May 28 to June 3, seeding progress is up from 77 per cent last week and falls behind both the five-year and 10-year average of 97 per cent.

“The southeast and southwest are the furthest advanced at 96 per cent complete,” the report read. “The northwest is 93 per cent complete, followed closely by the east-central, west-central and northeast regions which all report 92 per cent complete.”

Field peas, lentils, spring wheat and durum are near seeding completion. Mustard, triticale and perennial forage are the furthest behind in seeding progress, the report stated.

The province received variable rainfall and some areas received heavy rainfall which was reported in the Porcupine Plan area with 83 mm followed by the Foam Lake area of 73 mm. The report stated the Ituna and Lipton areas both received 52 mm of rain.

The report states that topsoil moisture continued to increase this week.

“Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 91 per cent adequate and four per cent short,” the report read. “Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at two per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and nine per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and ten per cent short.”

Warm weather is needed to assist in crop development for Saskatchewan producers. However, there are reports of delays in seeding progress due to cooler temperatures.

“There have been various causes of crop damage over the past week. Wind, frost and hail were reported in various locations across the province, with minor crop damage overall,” the report read. “In some regions, producers reported localized heavy rain caused crops to drown out in lower areas within the field.”

Some producers have reported minor crop damage due to flea beetle and cutworm pressure. The grasshopper and gopher populations are continuously being monitored by producers as well.

“Producers have been busy with seeding and spraying when the weather permits, along with rock picking, land rolling, moving cattle out to pasture and branding,” the report stated. “Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working.”