Winnipeg woman facing multiple gun charges after William Avenue incident

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with several firearms offences after an incident on William Avenue Wednesday evening.
Police said they were called to the 500 block of William around 7:30 p.m. to respond to a report of someone waving a firearm inside a suite.
Officers cordoned off the area out of safety concerns, and with the help of the tactical support team, arrested a man and a woman and seized a loaded shotgun and ammunition.
No one was injured in the incident, and the man was released without charges.
The woman, 33, was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and storing a restricted or prohibited firearm contrary to regulations.
Police continue to investigate.
