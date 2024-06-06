Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman facing multiple gun charges after William Avenue incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with several firearms offences after an incident on William Avenue Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of William around 7:30 p.m. to respond to a report of someone waving a firearm inside a suite.

Officers cordoned off the area out of safety concerns, and with the help of the tactical support team, arrested a man and a woman and seized a loaded shotgun and ammunition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man was released without charges.

The woman, 33, was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and storing a restricted or prohibited firearm contrary to regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices