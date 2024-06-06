Man convicted in Montreal teen’s murder eligible for parole in 13 years

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years in connection with the killing of a Montreal teenager in 2021.

Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, who was just 16 years old at the time of his death, was attacked and stabbed repeatedly outside his school in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood in October 2021.

Andrei Donet was found guilty of second-degree murder last month for his role in the attack.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with parole eligibility varying between 10 and 25 years.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Annie Émond said factors working against Donet included the severity of the crime and his behaviour after the attack.

Émond was referencing a video about the crime that was posted to social media and the assault of another inmate while in detention.

The judge also considered Donet’s age, saying his youth means he’ll have time for rehabilitation.

In 2023, a minor — the other person charged in the killing — was also found guilty of second-degree murder.

According to witness testimony given during the trial that concluded in May, Donet used pepper spray on Dopwell-Baily during the attack, and it was the minor who stabbed the victim repeatedly.

— with files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter