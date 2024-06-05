Police looking for 10-year-old boy missing from Chetwynd, B.C.

See more sharing options

Police in British Columbia’s northeast are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Liam Mattice was last seen shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Liam Mattice. Chetwynd RCMP

RCMP say he was last seen running into a gully behind Little Prairie Elementary School on 51st Street in Chetwynd.

Police and search and rescue have been deployed, but have not been able to locate the boy.

He was lat seen wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.