Money

Princeton couple $500K richer after Lotto 6-49 win

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
Rollande and Albert Winton of Princeton B.C., after winning $500,000. View image in full screen
Rollande and Albert Winton of Princeton B.C., after winning $500,000. BCLC
A lucky lottery ticket has padded the bank account of a Southern Interior couple.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced that Albert Wilton of Princeton won the $500,000 Extra prize from the Lotto 6-49 draw on June 1.

According to the BCLC, Wilton, after checking his ticket, decided to jokingly downplay the news to his wife.

‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win

“We were at home and about to head to bed,” Albert said of the moment he shared the news with Rollande. “I called her over and said we won $100!”

After coming clean, the couple shared the news with their sons, with Rollande saying, “They didn’t believe us.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro-Canada gas station on Bridge Street and was validated at the Chevron gas station on Highway 3A in Princeton.

The couple says they have no plans yet on how to spend their winnings, but plan to continue their shared hobbies of watching movies and fishing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

