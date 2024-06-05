‘It’s a game changer’: Calgary’s expanded BMO Centre is officially open

Send this page to someone via email

In design stages for a decade before another four years of construction, the much-anticipated grand opening of Calgary’s latest showpiece has finally arrived with the unveiling of the newly expanded BMO Centre.

There’s one emotion in particular that comes to mind for Kate Thompson, president and CEO of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the group behind the expansion.

“Pride,” she said.

“I think the overwhelming emotion for me is pride in this place and the team. When you look at physically, the volume is impressive, the potential is really impressive.”

The Calgary Stampede will open the BMO’s doors to the public June 8th and the space will host programing during the exhibition.

Joel Cowley, CEO of Calgary Stampede, says his favourite room is the “Exchange” with its 21 metre tall fireplace nestled within a 25,000 square foot space.

“It’s just striking when you walk into the building”, he said, noting the room was modelled after a hotel lobby. “This is the place where people will gather and network during conventions.”

The BMO Centre was handed over to the Calgary Stampede.

From the neon cowboy to the Stampede’s special “Brand” room, the building has a western elegance,” said Greg Newton, BMO Centre executive vice president, Greg Newton.

“We wanted people to feel they were in Calgary,” Newton said. We want people to know you are here. You can’t put this building anywhere else and have it work. But we also didn’t want to beat them over the head.”

Newton says the design elements are a game changer, not only for Calgary but also for future convention centres around the world.

“Typically, in the hospitality world, we try to monetize every square foot we can. We haven’t done that with this venue. We made it more about the connections,” Newton explained.

“From the outside courtyard to the interior exchange, this is a game changer and I’m very proud of it and I think a lot of people will be trying to replicate this in future convention centre designs.”

Thompson says the final project is a marvel.

“If this was not the quality you see today, it wouldn’t be as impressive to be on time and on budget,” Thompson added.

Expanded at a cost of $500 million, the BMO Centre is now the largest in western Canada at over 1,000,000 square feet. It can comfortably fit 33,000 people and offers a 5,000-seat grand ballroom with panoramic city and mountain views.

It is expected to generate $100 million annually for the city of Calgary.