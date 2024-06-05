Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Kitsilano outdoor pool to be closed this summer due to continued leak

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lifeguard shortage causes problems at Kits Pool'
Lifeguard shortage causes problems at Kits Pool
The Vancouver Park Board tweeted Monday morning that no drop-ins will be accepted at the pool because there aren't enough lifeguards available. – Aug 1, 2022
Vancouver residents and visitors will not be able to enjoy one of the city’s most visited outdoor recreation sites this summer.

The Kitsilano outdoor pool will not be open due to what the park board calls “a number of core issues.”

While many repairs were made during the off-season, the pool is still losing too much water, making it impossible to balance chemicals.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed that the pool cannot be operated safely in its current state.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board plans August reopening for Kits Pool'
Vancouver Park Board plans August reopening for Kits Pool
Kitsilano Pool is more than 50 years old and will need repairs to the underground piping and basin, along with a custom liner to extend its life, the park board explained.

Operating hours at Second Beach Pool will be extended to help reduce the effect of the closure.

More on BC
