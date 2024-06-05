Kitsilano outdoor pool to be closed this summer due to continued leak

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver residents and visitors will not be able to enjoy one of the city’s most visited outdoor recreation sites this summer.

The Kitsilano outdoor pool will not be open due to what the park board calls “a number of core issues.”

While many repairs were made during the off-season, the pool is still losing too much water, making it impossible to balance chemicals.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed that the pool cannot be operated safely in its current state.

Kitsilano Pool is more than 50 years old and will need repairs to the underground piping and basin, along with a custom liner to extend its life, the park board explained.

Operating hours at Second Beach Pool will be extended to help reduce the effect of the closure.