Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

West Coast earthquake-swarm site will be focus of next ONC expedition

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 7:42 pm
2 min read
Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) is embarking on a 21-day expedition aboard the exploration vessel (E/V) Nautilus, marking the eighth year of partnership between ONC and Ocean Exploration Trust (OET). View image in full screen
Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) is embarking on a 21-day expedition aboard the exploration vessel (E/V) Nautilus, marking the eighth year of partnership between ONC and Ocean Exploration Trust (OET). Ocean Networks Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In March 2024 about 200 earthquakes per hour were detected off Vancouver Island deep on the Pacific seafloor, accumulating in nearly 2,000 earthquakes in one day.

This was the highest rate of earthquakes observed in this region since 2005.

One of the earthquakes, according to Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) was approximately 4.1 magnitude, marking the event as a “peak swarm.”

”No one should be alarmed about this great swarm of earthquakes. They are far offshore and cause no danger. Rather, the data are exciting to the science community and certainly not menacing,” Kate Moran, ONC president and CEO said in March.

Now, Ocean Networks Canada is embarking on a 21-day expedition from June 6 to 26 to visit five sites within an 800-kilometre underwater seafloor cabled observatory NEPTUNE, located off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada’s solar storm was detected in deep water'
Canada’s solar storm was detected in deep water

Meghan Paulson, director of observatory digital operations at Ocean Networks Canada, told Global News that in connection with the Ocean Exploration Trust, they conduct yearly maintenance to gather data, introduce new science experiments, or retire science experiments that have run their course.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She said they are particularly excited about the area where the earthquake swarm was detected.

“The Endeavour field sits sort of, right at the intersection of two tectonic plates, the Juan de Fuca Plate and the Pacific Plate,” Paulson said. “These plates are spreading apart from each other and when a spreading event happens, it causes a lot of earthquake activity. And so because we have sensors, they’re plugged into our network. We’re monitoring this activity, in real time. 24 hours a day.”

Paulson said due to the increased activity, the team is curious to see what has changed visually.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What’s behind the uptick in offshore earthquakes?'
What’s behind the uptick in offshore earthquakes?
Trending Now

Allison Fundis, COO of the Ocean Exploration Trust said about 52 people will be part of the expedition.

“We’re really excited to kind of visit and see what it looks like now after the recent seismic activity,” Fundis said. “But it’s great seeing it firsthand. We’re also really lucky that we can share all of that with, anybody that’s connected to the internet and real-time.”

Everyone will be able to follow the voyage, which will be live-streamed 24/7 and be able to ask questions through Ship2Shore programs, NautilusLive.org question submission, and on social media.

 

Advertisement
More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices