West Coast earthquake-swarm site will be focus of next ONC expedition

In March 2024 about 200 earthquakes per hour were detected off Vancouver Island deep on the Pacific seafloor, accumulating in nearly 2,000 earthquakes in one day.

This was the highest rate of earthquakes observed in this region since 2005.

One of the earthquakes, according to Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) was approximately 4.1 magnitude, marking the event as a “peak swarm.”

”No one should be alarmed about this great swarm of earthquakes. They are far offshore and cause no danger. Rather, the data are exciting to the science community and certainly not menacing,” Kate Moran, ONC president and CEO said in March.

Now, Ocean Networks Canada is embarking on a 21-day expedition from June 6 to 26 to visit five sites within an 800-kilometre underwater seafloor cabled observatory NEPTUNE, located off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Meghan Paulson, director of observatory digital operations at Ocean Networks Canada, told Global News that in connection with the Ocean Exploration Trust, they conduct yearly maintenance to gather data, introduce new science experiments, or retire science experiments that have run their course.

She said they are particularly excited about the area where the earthquake swarm was detected.

“The Endeavour field sits sort of, right at the intersection of two tectonic plates, the Juan de Fuca Plate and the Pacific Plate,” Paulson said. “These plates are spreading apart from each other and when a spreading event happens, it causes a lot of earthquake activity. And so because we have sensors, they’re plugged into our network. We’re monitoring this activity, in real time. 24 hours a day.”

Paulson said due to the increased activity, the team is curious to see what has changed visually.

Allison Fundis, COO of the Ocean Exploration Trust said about 52 people will be part of the expedition.

“We’re really excited to kind of visit and see what it looks like now after the recent seismic activity,” Fundis said. “But it’s great seeing it firsthand. We’re also really lucky that we can share all of that with, anybody that’s connected to the internet and real-time.”

Everyone will be able to follow the voyage, which will be live-streamed 24/7 and be able to ask questions through Ship2Shore programs, NautilusLive.org question submission, and on social media.