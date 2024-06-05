Saskatoon police ask for help finding knife following recent homicide

Send this page to someone via email

As the Saskatoon Police Service continues its investigation into the city’s recent homicide, it is reaching out for public assistance to help locate a knife that is believed to have been discarded.

Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2024 occurred early Monday morning. Police responded to the 800 block of 22nd Street West for a report of an injured person.

The victim, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to an earlier release, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Glen Lennie.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Investigators with the Major Crime Section are requesting public assistance from anyone living or working in the area within the perimeter of 22nd Street West, 18th Street West, Avenue H South, and Avenue J South,” police stated. “Residents and business owners within this area are asked to thoroughly inspect their property for a knife that is believed to have been discarded following the homicide.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated two men have been charged in the homicide, one with second-degree murder and the other with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. They appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday.

The SPS is asking anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact police directly at 306-975-8300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.