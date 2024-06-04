Colleen Klein, wife of former Alberta premier, dies at 83

Send this page to someone via email

Colleen Klein, wife of former Alberta premier Ralph Klein, has died after months of failing health.

Teresa Klein, the couple’s daughter, made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, saying the 83-year-old passed away peacefully in the early morning.

“Colleen’s presence in our lives was a source of endless love and warmth. Her compassionate spirit and dedication to helping others were hallmarks of her character,” Teresa said of her mother in a statement released to the media Tuesday night.

View image in full screen In 2005, Ralph and Colleen Klein were visited by Queen Elizabeth II at the Alberta Legislature. The Canadian Press

“Though she is no longer with us, Colleen’s essence will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.”

Colleen was known for her many charitable causes. Her husband Ralph passed away in 2013.

The family said there will be no service at Colleen’s request and they are requesting privacy during this difficult time.