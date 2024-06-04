Menu

Canada

Colleen Klein, wife of former Alberta premier, dies at 83

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 10:26 pm
1 min read
Widow Colleen Klein, centre, gets emotional during a public memorial service for former premier, and Calgary mayor, Ralph Klein at City Hall in Calgary on Friday, April 5, 2013. At right is Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and left is Calgary police chief Rick Hanson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal View image in full screen
Colleen Klein, seen her at former Alberta premier Ralph Klein's 2013 funeral, has died at 83. The Canadian Press
Colleen Klein, wife of former Alberta premier Ralph Klein, has died after months of failing health.

Teresa Klein, the couple’s daughter, made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, saying the 83-year-old passed away peacefully in the early morning.

“Colleen’s presence in our lives was a source of endless love and warmth. Her compassionate spirit and dedication to helping others were hallmarks of her character,” Teresa said of her mother in a statement released to the media Tuesday night.

In 2005, Ralph and Colleen Klein were visited by Queen Elizabeth II at the Alberta Legislature. View image in full screen
In 2005, Ralph and Colleen Klein were visited by Queen Elizabeth II at the Alberta Legislature. The Canadian Press

“Though she is no longer with us, Colleen’s essence will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.”

Colleen was known for her many charitable causes. Her husband Ralph passed away in 2013.

The family said there will be no service at Colleen’s request and they are requesting privacy during this difficult time.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

