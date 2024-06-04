1 dead in Monday night Highway 97 crash near Peachland

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision along Highway 97 south of Peachland, B.C., on Monday night.
The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck around 10 p.m., quickly got the attention of a nearby resident as it happened in front of his home.
“I heard a loud bang,” said resident Eduard Alves. “My house shook, and automatically, I knew what was going on because I’ve heard this sound here before.”
Alves said when he rushed outside, he saw a couple — in shock — exit the truck.
Then, when he moved around the vehicle, he saw it sustained serious damage. A further look revealed one motorcycle wheel on the road, along with the rider.
“I tried to find out what was going on,” he said. “I couldn’t figure out until I moved down the truck and I saw that it was split in half.
“And then I see the gentleman lying on the ground right there. And one tire of a motorcycle there. These are the pieces that I found and I have no idea what happened to the motorcycle.”
Alves said the rider died at the scene, with police and ambulance crews arriving minutes later.
The resident said he’s only been living in the area for 30 days, but noted this is the third emergency call he’s seen in that time span.
“My heart goes out to the family,” said Alves, who was still visibly shaken on Tuesday.
Global News has reached out to police for more information.
