Entertainment

Assiniboine Park announces free outdoor entertainment lineup for summer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Winnipeggers watch a movie in Assiniboine Park. View image in full screen
Winnipeggers watch a movie in Assiniboine Park. www.assiniboinepark.ca
You know summer is just around the corner in Winnipeg when Assiniboine Park announces its summer concert series.

The free, outdoor events — held at three different venues within the iconic city park — kick off with a star-studded day-long celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day June 22, and run through July and August.

The main stage, Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre, will feature performances by artists including singer-songwriter Scott Nolan, Indigenous country icon Ernest Monias, acclaimed Americana group Leaf Rapids, and Latin party band El Leon and the Strangers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Smaller, more intimate concerts in the gardens behind The Leaf include The Secret Beach, the Reverend Rambler, and Onna Lou. The Leo Mol Sculpture Garden will play host to the Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra ensemble and more.

In addition to the concerts, the summer entertainment lineup includes movies in the park, the annual series of Royal Winnipeg Ballet performances at the Lyric, the kickoff to the Folklorama festival, and a day-long Canada Day celebration, featuring music, kids’ activities, a citizenship ceremony, and more.

The full lineup can be found at the park’s website.

Winnipeg florists’ creativity in full bloom at new art exhibit
