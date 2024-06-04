Menu

Traffic

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by train in Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 8:37 pm
1 min read
A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a train in southwest Calgary on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. View image in full screen
A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a train in southwest Calgary on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Tomasia DaSilva/Global News
A man was seriously injured after being struck by a train in southwest Calgary on Tuesday morning.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident happened near First Street and Eighth Avenue Southwest at around 10:50 a.m.

The spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News officers have ruled the incident as an accident.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

