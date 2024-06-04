Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by train in Calgary

See more sharing options

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a train in southwest Calgary on Tuesday morning.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident happened near First Street and Eighth Avenue Southwest at around 10:50 a.m.

The spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News officers have ruled the incident as an accident.