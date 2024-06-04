Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

New outdoor pet food bank opens in Calgary: ‘Absolutely fantastic idea’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New outdoor pet food bank opens in Calgary: ‘Absolutely fantastic idea’'
New outdoor pet food bank opens in Calgary: ‘Absolutely fantastic idea’
WATCH: There’s a new effort to help Calgarians having a tough time keeping their pets fed. As Gil Tucker shows us, it comes thanks to a man who goes out of his way to lend a helping hand - in more ways than one.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Syed Hassan runs a non-profit charity organization called Love with Humanity Association which helps Calgarians having a tough time feeding their pets.

The association just opened an outdoor food bank for pets outside the Albert Park/Raddison Heights Community Association hall in southeast Calgary.

Since it began in 2018, Hassan’s organization has opened 14 small outdoor food banks for people in the Calgary area, along with 39 little free libraries stocked with books in a multitude of languages.

The food banks for people and pets operate out of custom-designed outdoor cabinets, filled with donated items.

“We’re helping out in this tough time,” Hassan said. ”Whatever you like, it’s open 24/7 – take a blessing, leave a blessing.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary group launches mini food bank'
Calgary group launches mini food bank

Hassan runs his charity while working full-time as a manager with a heavy equipment company.

Story continues below advertisement

“We came here from Pakistan and we faced challenges, and so that’s why we started these initiatives, to give back to the community,” Hassan said. “From the bottom of my heart, I do my best for our Calgary.”

Click to play video: 'Calgarians open mini outdoor food bank: ‘Whatever you like, you can take’'
Calgarians open mini outdoor food bank: ‘Whatever you like, you can take’

Debbie Todd has been coming to the new pet food bank to get food for her dogs Violet and Bacardi.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Right now, I’m having a bit of a tough time and there’s just some days where you don’t know what you’re going to do to feed your dogs, so this means the world to me,” Todd said.

“I wouldn’t want to give these guys up and some people have to give them up because they can’t feed them anymore – so this is an absolutely fantastic idea.”

Click to play video: 'Pet surrenders hitting record levels as living costs rise'
Pet surrenders hitting record levels as living costs rise
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices