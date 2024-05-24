Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pet food banks see dwindling donations, rising need across B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC SPCA: small animals desperately need homes'
BC SPCA: small animals desperately need homes
BC SPCA: small animals desperately need homes – Jan 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ongoing financial pressures have had an impact on households across Canada and organizations like the BC SPCA are, in turn, feeling the pinch.

Its animal centres have continued to see a drop in the number of donations of pet food and supplies and that’s raising concerns.

Diane Waters, the BCSPCA outreach specialist, said they used to get a lot of donations through public drop-offs, company food drives and corporate donations.

Click to play video: 'Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA'
Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA

“We’re seeing a lot of those kind of dissipating or not really happening anymore,” Waters said. “I think that has a lot to do with the price and the cost of living going up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shelves at many BC SPCA locations are now empty. Meanwhile, their aim is to collect 90,000 kilograms of pet food every year and they’re at less than a third of that benchmark so far.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Waters said the society makes every effort to keep the food bank shelves stocked, but adds that supplies can get depleted very quickly, especially in parts of the Okanagan with the threat of wildfires growing every year.

“Right now we’re seeing a ton of demand happening in Kelowna, as well as Vernon,” Waters said, adding that while the Vernon SPCA office shut its doors, it’s maintaining a food bank program and partnering with other North Okanagan organizations to keep its presence there.

But pressure is going up in other areas as well.

“These donations will go directly back into the community and to help kind of support animals that are either fleeing emergency response situations or just folks who are struggling to (make) ends meet and feed their whole family,” Waters said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices