Peterborough Walk A Mile In Their Shoes surpasses fundraising goal

The return of the Walk A Mile In Their Shoes in Peterborough, Ont., in late May surpassed its fundraising goal, organizers announced on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2019, the YWCA Peterborough Haliburton’s event in support of survivors of gender-based violence returned on May 24, featuring more than 100 participants, volunteers and others.

The event had a fundraising target of $20,000. Organizers said the event raised $20,871 in monetary gifts from donors and sponsors along with $48,094 of in-kind value provided by sponsors, including Kawartha Now and Corus Entertainment’s Global Peterborough, 101.5 The Wolf FM and 100.5 Fresh Radio as media sponsors.

Proceeds from Walk A Mile In Their Shoes will support the YWCA’s Journey of Care, which encompasses the organization’s signature programs and services for women, children and gender-diverse individuals. Among the programs is the Crossroads Shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Since its inception in 2009, first known as Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, the event has raised nearly $1 million.

“It was amazing to witness so many people stepping up to join us in speaking out about how gender-based violence is impacting our communities and the lives of survivors and their loved ones,” YWCA PH executive director Kim Dolan said.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to everyone who gave their time, their donations, and their voices to help make Walk A Mile such a success this year. I truly believe that with the support and engagement of people like you, we can reach our vision of living without violence and fear.”

The trophy for the top fundraising team went to Team Scotia, representing Scotiabank Kawartha Centre on Hunter Street in Peterborough. The team raised $2,588 and Scotiabank has announced it will match the funds raised, bringing the team’s total to $5,176. Branch manager John D’Altoe will be awarded the trophy for top individual for raising a total of $442.

“We are extremely happy that we are in a position to make an impact in our community,” D’Altoe stated. “It is very important for us at Scotiabank to ensure that we are an effective ally, not only in our workplace but also in the communities we live and support. The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes allows us to bring awareness to and help end gender-based violence against women, children and gender-diverse individuals in our community.”

The event featured a number of individuals who shared their stories about being impacted by domestic violence and abuse. A few referenced the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County’s declarations last fall to declare gender-based violence and intimate partner violence (IPV) an epidemic. They also highlighted the need to continue to work towards the 86 recommendations by a jury following the coroner’s inquest into the 2015 murders of Nathalie Warmerdam, Carol Culleton and Anastasia Kuzyk in Renfrew County to help prevent similar tragedies. Among the recommendations was for Ontario to formally declare IPV an epidemic.