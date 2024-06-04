Menu

Crime

Police investigate Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2024

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
Montreal May Day protest View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service is investigating the city's second homicide of 2024 after responding to an incident that occurred on the 2300 block of Reynolds Street. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating the death of a man that occurred over the weekend.

The RPS was dispatched to the 2300 block of Reynolds Street on Saturday at approximately 6:30 a.m. for the report of an injured man.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“EMS arrived and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” police stated in a release. “The Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, have determined this death is a homicide. This is the second homicide in Regina in 2024.”

Trending Now

Police stated the next of kin have been notified and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time. Police continue to investigate this incident and are asking anyone who may have information to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

