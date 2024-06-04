Police investigate Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating the death of a man that occurred over the weekend.

The RPS was dispatched to the 2300 block of Reynolds Street on Saturday at approximately 6:30 a.m. for the report of an injured man.

“EMS arrived and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” police stated in a release. “The Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, have determined this death is a homicide. This is the second homicide in Regina in 2024.”

Police stated the next of kin have been notified and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time. Police continue to investigate this incident and are asking anyone who may have information to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).