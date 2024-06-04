Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers watch party tickets at Rogers Place jump to $20

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers reach Stanley Cup Final'
Edmonton Oilers reach Stanley Cup Final
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Oilers have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, keeping its hope alive of becoming the first Canadian NHL team to win professional hockey's ultimate prize since 1993. Heather Yourex-West looks at the hysteria in Edmonton, and how fans of other Canadian teams are reacting.
Tickets to the Edmonton Oilers’ playoff watch parties inside Rogers Place for road games will cost hockey fans more for the Stanley Cup Final.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) said tickets for the watch parties for Games 1 and 2 go on sale at noon and will cost $20 each. That’s four times the $5 ticket cost for the first three rounds of the NHL playoffs.

The OEG did not give a reason for the jump in price for watch party tickets.

The organization said net ticket proceeds go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2006'
Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2006

Playoff watch parties both inside and outside of the arena have become wildly popular for Oilers fans over the past few years.

During both home and away games, outdoor watch parties are held in the Ice District Plaza and in the nearby Fan Park.

The Oilers will be back in playoff action in Florida on Saturday, where they will face the Panthers in Game 1 of the series. Puck drops just after 6 p.m. MT.

Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) will all be played in Edmonton. Tickets for all three possible home games go on sale at noon Wednesday.

All of the games in the Stanley Cup Final start at 6 p.m. MT. The dates of the games are as follows:

  • Game 1: Saturday, June 8 in Sunrise, Fla.
  • Game 2: Monday, June 10 in Sunrise, Fla.
  • Game 3: Thursday, June 13 in Edmonton
  • Game 4: Saturday, June 15 in Edmonton
  • Game 5: Tuesday, June 18 in Sunrise, Fla. (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, June 21 in Edmonton (if necessary)
  • Game 7: Monday, June 24 in Sunrise, Fla. (if necessary)

This is the first time the Oilers have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final since 2006, when the team ultimately lost to the Caroline Hurricanes.

