Calgary businesses benefit from Oilers reaching Stanley Cup finals

Many hospitality businesses in Calgary are celebrating the Edmonton Oilers advancing to the Stanley Cup finals, calling it a win for them as well.

Ernie Tsu, owner of Calgary pub Trolley 5 and president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, said his bar and many others have seen a huge boost in business over the past few weeks.

“It’s good for hospitality in general. It brings more people out, gets people out socializing again and just being able to be part of a good community,” he said.

Local restauranteur Greg Wellmore is also excited. The co-owner of Bro’s To Go said any business these days is good business.

“You have everyone going out to see them (the Oilers) at pubs and watching them on screens,” he pointed out.

“They’re just having a good time. They’re all over the streets walking around just trying to check out all the different venues.”

Tsu said while it’s not yet known how much spending the finals will bring into the province and country, he expected it will be plentiful, especially for northern and rural Alberta.

According to Moneris, Canada’s lead payment processor, during the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals featuring the Montreal Canadiens, there was a ripple effect in spending throughout Canada.

Spending increased in Montreal by 245 per cent, while there was a 137 per cent increase in Quebec and a 21 per cent rise across all of Canada.