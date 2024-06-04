Menu

Crime

Police seek driver of SUV after cyclist struck in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 4, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Guelph police are investigating a possible hit and run involving a cyclist.

Members of the traffic unit were called to the West End Community Centre on Monday afternoon.

They arrived to find a cyclist with minor injuries sustained in a collision with a vehicle. The cyclist did not seek medical attention.

Investigators say the man was riding on Imperial Road North around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a maroon-coloured SUV.

They say the driver of the SUV stopped to check on the cyclist, then left the area.

Investigators want to speak with the driver as well as those who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7206.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

