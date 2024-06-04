Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Deadly crash near north Edmonton high school closes stretch of 144th Avenue

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 9:44 am
1 min read
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton police sent an email to media outlets saying 144th Avenue had been closed between 66th Street and 68th Street because of a crash. View image in full screen
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton police sent an email to media outlets saying 144th Avenue had been closed between 66th Street and 68th Street because of a crash. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say traffic will be impacted for several hours as officers investigate a fatal collision that occurred near a high school on Edmonton’s north side on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police sent an email to media outlets saying 144th Avenue had been closed between 66th Street and 68th Street because of the crash.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Major collision officers expect the area will be closed for the next several hours as they investigate,” police said. “This is very close to M.E. LaZerte High School.”

Trending Now

The wreckage of a car could been seen lying on the road.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices