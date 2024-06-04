Deadly crash near north Edmonton high school closes stretch of 144th Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Police say traffic will be impacted for several hours as officers investigate a fatal collision that occurred near a high school on Edmonton’s north side on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police sent an email to media outlets saying 144th Avenue had been closed between 66th Street and 68th Street because of the crash.

“Major collision officers expect the area will be closed for the next several hours as they investigate,” police said. “This is very close to M.E. LaZerte High School.”

The wreckage of a car could been seen lying on the road.