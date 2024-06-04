Break-in suspect seriously injured after arrest involving K9: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a suspect in a break and enter investigation was seriously injured during his arrest by members of the London Police Service.

London police say a break and enter on Base Line Road West was reported at around 4 a.m. Sunday. A man fled on foot before officers arrived, police say.

A police service dog began tracking the suspect on foot and an arrest was made but police say that, “as a result of the interaction with police, a 29-year-old suspect male sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

He was taken to hospital by paramedics. The province’s civilian Special Investigations Unit, which investigates serious incidents involving Ontario police, was contacted and is now investigating.