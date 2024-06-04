Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Break-in suspect seriously injured after arrest involving K9: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
A photo of a police dog. View image in full screen
FILE - A dog working with an Ontario municipal police service. Ontario's SIU is looking into an arrest involving a police dog in London. Ottawa Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a suspect in a break and enter investigation was seriously injured during his arrest by members of the London Police Service.

London police say a break and enter on Base Line Road West was reported at around 4 a.m. Sunday. A man fled on foot before officers arrived, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A police service dog began tracking the suspect on foot and an arrest was made but police say that, “as a result of the interaction with police, a 29-year-old suspect male sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Trending Now

He was taken to hospital by paramedics. The province’s civilian Special Investigations Unit, which investigates serious incidents involving Ontario police, was contacted and is now investigating.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices