Crime

Winnipeg trial expected to hear from psychiatrist who assessed admitted serial killer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2024 8:20 am
1 min read
The Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building is shown in downtown Winnipeg is shown on Monday, April 29, 2024. View image in full screen
The Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building is shown in downtown Winnipeg is shown on Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump.
An admitted serial killer’s mental state is expected to be the focus of a Winnipeg murder trial after a judge agreed to hear testimony from a forensic psychiatrist and YouTuber.

Jeremy Skibicki, who is 37, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg in 2022.

Skibicki’s lawyers admit he killed the women but argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer

Dr. Sohom Das, who is from England, has twice assessed the mental state of Skibicki.

Court heard Das has provided analysis for civil and criminal cases in the United Kingdom and has been quoted as an expert on mental illness and criminality.

Crown prosecutors opposed Das’s testimony, calling into question his credibility by pointing to a YouTube video in which he outlines how to fake a mental illness.

Winnipeg trial hears admitted serial killer searched web for serial killer definition
© 2024 The Canadian Press

