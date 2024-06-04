Winnipeg trial expected to hear from psychiatrist who assessed admitted serial killer

Send this page to someone via email

An admitted serial killer’s mental state is expected to be the focus of a Winnipeg murder trial after a judge agreed to hear testimony from a forensic psychiatrist and YouTuber.

Jeremy Skibicki, who is 37, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg in 2022.

Skibicki’s lawyers admit he killed the women but argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Dr. Sohom Das, who is from England, has twice assessed the mental state of Skibicki.

Court heard Das has provided analysis for civil and criminal cases in the United Kingdom and has been quoted as an expert on mental illness and criminality.

Crown prosecutors opposed Das’s testimony, calling into question his credibility by pointing to a YouTube video in which he outlines how to fake a mental illness.