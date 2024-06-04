Rebuild of Hamilton’s fire-damaged Woodlands Park public washroom to finish in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Some Hamilton city councillors were set aback at a committee meeting when told the million-dollar reconstruction of the torched Woodlands Park public washroom will take more than a year.

Public works staffers admitted the end of 2025 forecast is based on a “worst case” scenario.

Still, they confirmed visitors to a new spray pad, opening Labour Day weekend, will likely have to accept using porta-potties in place of a permanent amenity.

“We can look at increasing the number of portable washrooms when the spray pad opens for the remainder of the … season,” Cynthia Graham, director of Environmental Services explained.

Ward 3 coun. Nrinder Nann characterized the 2025 reopening and missing of the spray pad launch as “unfortunate” as the aim for the venue is to add more to its pathways, soccer field, multi-use court and playground.

“We are now going to line up … porta potties to welcome them to their spray pad,” Nann mused. “I’ll work with staff offline to see if we can get a more dignified, solution temporarily between then and now.”

Committee chair and Ward 14 coun. Mike Spadafora also appeared stunned by the reopening date, having to pose the question a second time to confirm.

“I feel your pain, councilor Nann,” he said after the estimated reopening date was confirmed by staff.

The washroom, located by Barton Street East between Wentworth and Sanford, was severely burned after a Jan. 2 blaze believed to have been started on the exterior of the building.

The initial damage was pegged by firefighters around $500,000

There were no serious injuries reported during the fire.

Portable washrooms have been at the site since the blaze to fulfill an ongoing winter washroom pilot program.

The temporary washrooms typically operate are between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Replacement cost of the permanent structure is set to come in between $1.1 and $1.3 million with the city on the hook for a $500,000 insurance deductible.