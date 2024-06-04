Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

NDP wants price cap on grocery staples if costs don’t come down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2024 7:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inaccurate weights on food labels spark concern in Canada amid cost-of-living crisis'
Inaccurate weights on food labels spark concern in Canada amid cost-of-living crisis
WATCH: Inaccurate weights on food labels spark concern in Canada amid cost-of-living crisis
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can’t convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.

For months, the Liberals have been trying to get big grocers in Canada to sign a code of conduct that they say will bring down food prices for everyone.

And Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has even said he’s trying to court a foreign grocer to usher in competition.

Click to play video: 'Singh calls for action against ‘greedy’ grocery CEOs amid Loblaw deal with Rogers/Bell-owned telecom'
Singh calls for action against ‘greedy’ grocery CEOs amid Loblaw deal with Rogers/Bell-owned telecom
Trending Now

Some food costs have recently eased due to a slight decline in inflation, but New Democrats say prices have not dropped nearly as much as they have risen in the past three years.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s tired of Canadians getting ripped off by corporations, which he says continue to price gouge.

Last month, some shoppers boycotted Loblaw following a month-long campaign from frustrated consumers who are feeling the pinch and blame the grocery giant.

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices