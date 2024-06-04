NDP wants price cap on grocery staples if costs don’t come down

Send this page to someone via email

The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can’t convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.

For months, the Liberals have been trying to get big grocers in Canada to sign a code of conduct that they say will bring down food prices for everyone.

And Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has even said he’s trying to court a foreign grocer to usher in competition.

Some food costs have recently eased due to a slight decline in inflation, but New Democrats say prices have not dropped nearly as much as they have risen in the past three years.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s tired of Canadians getting ripped off by corporations, which he says continue to price gouge.

Last month, some shoppers boycotted Loblaw following a month-long campaign from frustrated consumers who are feeling the pinch and blame the grocery giant.