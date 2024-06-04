Menu

Canada

University of Toronto graduation ceremonies continue amid protest on campus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2024 7:29 am
1 min read
More convocation ceremonies are scheduled for today at the University of Toronto after the first graduation event proceeded without interruption amid an ongoing pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

Dozens of fresh graduates crossed the stage at Convocation Hall to receive their diplomas on Monday, with several holding up Palestinian flags or wearing scarves bearing the word “Palestine.”

More than 30 graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place through June 21 as the university seeks a court injunction to end the encampment.

The school has expressed concern about the encampment’s impact on graduation events, but protesters have said they don’t see how their presence would disrupt convocation.

Protesters say they’re resolved to stay until the university meets demands around divestment of companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The university is arguing in court filings that the encampment has prompted numerous reports of harassment and hateful speech – claims denied by protest organizers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

