Crime

RCMP investigate double homicide on Manitoba First Nation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 10:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rural Manitoba homicide recap'
Rural Manitoba homicide recap
Mounties say a teenager is in custody after a double homicide in the community of Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation.
Mounties say a teenager is in custody after a double homicide in the community of Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation.

Late Sunday night, at around 11:30 p.m., police received reports of shots fired on West Road in the community about an hour east of Swan River.

Officers found a 34-year-old man, who died at the scene, and determined the death was the result of a homicide.

And then a few hours later, at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, a 52-year-old woman was found in the area where the first man was located.

Police were able to identify a suspect, a 19-year-old man, and just before 5:30 a.m, officers came across a residence with the man inside.

It was then when shots were fired at RCMP officers from inside the house. The suspect then attempted to escape using an off-road vehicle, but was tracked down.

Charges have not yet been formally laid as the investigation continues.

 

