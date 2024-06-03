RCMP investigate double homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say a teenager is in custody after a double homicide in the community of Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation.

Late Sunday night, at around 11:30 p.m., police received reports of shots fired on West Road in the community about an hour east of Swan River.

Officers found a 34-year-old man, who died at the scene, and determined the death was the result of a homicide.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

And then a few hours later, at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, a 52-year-old woman was found in the area where the first man was located.

Police were able to identify a suspect, a 19-year-old man, and just before 5:30 a.m, officers came across a residence with the man inside.

It was then when shots were fired at RCMP officers from inside the house. The suspect then attempted to escape using an off-road vehicle, but was tracked down.

Story continues below advertisement

Charges have not yet been formally laid as the investigation continues.