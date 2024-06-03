Saskatoon and Regina packed with events for Pride month

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is kicking off Pride month in June and has a lot in store for Saskatoon and Regina residents.

“We’re doing quite a bit more human rights-related pieces for Pride than we have in the past,” said Blake Tait with Saskatoon Pride.

Saskatoon Pride said June will have everything from drag shows to a human rights forum.

Major events include:

Saskatoon’s Inaugural Rainbow Run on June 9

Pride Kickoff with Naomi from RuPaul’s Drag Race on June 14

Cher: Dancing Queen Tribute Night on June 15

Flag-raising and opening ceremony on June 17

Parade and Pride in the Park on June 22

“The Pride run is a new event for us, so I’m really very, very excited about it,” Tait told Global News.

“Having that positivity is really important this year because it shows the queer youth and the trans youth and the non-binary youth that it does get better and there is this huge, giant community and our allies that are supporting them always.”

In Regina, Queen City Pride has a long list of things going on as well including:

Queen City Pride Festival from June 7 to 16

City of Regina flag raising on June 7

Queen City Pride Prom 2024 on June 7

Pride Tea Social on June 9

Pride Film Festival on June 12

Riviera Bonneau with Queen City Pride said there will be over 55 vendors this year, a main stage and beer gardens hosted by Rebellion Brewing.

“It’s just so important that we can celebrate that openly and publicly and safety with everyone who loves us,” Bonneau said.