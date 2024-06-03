RCMP looking for suspects after Manitoba woman held against her will, assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is fighting for her life after being held against her will and assaulted for several days in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Man.

Saturday morning, the Mounties were told about a severely injured 34-year-old woman who was found outside in the community. Officers said she was taken to hospital, where they met with her and learned what happened.

She was transported to a Winnipeg hospital with life-altering injuries, the RCMP said. She is still in hospital.

Later that morning, police said responders went to the home where the incident was supposed to have taken place. The suspects were not there, the Mounties said, but a gun and drug paraphernalia were.

A 31- and 32-year-old suspect were found at another home in the area, where they were arrested, the RCMP said. The pair were charged with assault, forcible confinement and firearm-related charges, and remain behind bars.

There are still five remaining suspects to be found, police said.

Officers said the victim and suspects are known to each other and believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-4955, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.