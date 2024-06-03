Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP looking for suspects after Manitoba woman held against her will, assaulted

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
A woman is fighting for her life after being held against her will and assaulted for several days in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Man. View image in full screen
A woman is fighting for her life after being held against her will and assaulted for several days in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is fighting for her life after being held against her will and assaulted for several days in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Man.

Saturday morning, the Mounties were told about a severely injured 34-year-old woman who was found outside in the community. Officers said she was taken to hospital, where they met with her and learned what happened.

She was transported to a Winnipeg hospital with life-altering injuries, the RCMP said. She is still in hospital.

Later that morning, police said responders went to the home where the incident was supposed to have taken place. The suspects were not there, the Mounties said, but a gun and drug paraphernalia were.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 31- and 32-year-old suspect were found at another home in the area, where they were arrested, the RCMP said. The pair were charged with assault, forcible confinement and firearm-related charges, and remain behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

There are still five remaining suspects to be found, police said.

Officers said the victim and suspects are known to each other and believe this was a targeted attack.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-4955, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate Little Grand Rapids sexual assault involving priest'
Manitoba RCMP investigate Little Grand Rapids sexual assault involving priest
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices