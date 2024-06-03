RCMP seize illegal liquor, drugs and firearm from Ebb and Flow home

Send this page to someone via email

Two adults and a youth are facing charges after RCMP executed a search warrant in Ebb and Flow First Nation Wednesday.

Ste-Rose du Lac RCMP seized liquor, beer, crack, marijuana, and unstamped tobacco. They also seized a loaded firearm and over $5,000 cash.

A 45-year old female, 29-year-old male and 17-year-old male are facing a number of charges, including Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. They’re also facing charges under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act, including Unauthorized Sale of Liquor.

Ste-Rose du Lac RCMP had help from Manitoba West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) and Police Dog Services. RCMP say the seizure and arrests come after an investigation into the sale of liquor from a home in the community.

The suspects were released and are scheduled to attend court on Aug. 29 in Dauphin.