Manitoba RCMP seize cocaine from Killarney home

A raid at a Killarney, Man., home last week turned up 57 grams of cocaine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers searched the home on the evening of May 23 as part of an ongoing drug investigation and seized the contraband.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is facing a court date for possession for the purpose of trafficking.