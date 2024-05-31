Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize cocaine from Killarney home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Contraband seized by RCMP in Killarney, Man. Manitoba RCMP
A raid at a Killarney, Man., home last week turned up 57 grams of cocaine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers searched the home on the evening of May 23 as part of an ongoing drug investigation and seized the contraband.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is facing a court date for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

