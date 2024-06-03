Winnipeg police ask for help, information after man dies from critical injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead, and Winnipeg police say they are considering it a homicide.

Early Sunday morning, authorities said officers and a K9 unit went to the 500 block of Furby Street when they were told a 46-year-old man named Abubakarr Koroma was critically injured.

Police said responders gave Koroma medical care until the fire and paramedic service arrived and took him to hospital where he died. His family has been notified.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Right now, officers said it is believed Koroma and another person got into a fight, resulting in his fatal injuries.

Anyone with information that could help police, including about Koroma’s earlier interactions or video surveillance, is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477, or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.