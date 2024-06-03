Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ask for help, information after man dies from critical injuries

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 6:33 pm
1 min read
Police secure a crime scene where multiple people were killed in the 100 block of Langside Street in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Police secure a crime scene where multiple people were killed in the 100 block of Langside Street in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A man is dead, and Winnipeg police say they are considering it a homicide.

Early Sunday morning, authorities said officers and a K9 unit went to the 500 block of Furby Street when they were told a 46-year-old man named Abubakarr Koroma was critically injured.

Police said responders gave Koroma medical care until the fire and paramedic service arrived and took him to hospital where he died. His family has been notified.

Right now, officers said it is believed Koroma and another person got into a fight, resulting in his fatal injuries.

Anyone with information that could help police, including about Koroma’s earlier interactions or video surveillance, is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477, or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Winnipeg man faces murder charge in Furby Street homicide
