Homicide team deployed to investigate woman’s suspicious death in Chilliwack, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack, B.C., where police say a 50-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances.

In a Monday media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the Chilliwack RCMP was called to a sudden death at a home in the 45300 block of Chehalis Drive on Sunday.

1:38 Maple Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, IHIT called in

Responding officers determined the death was suspicious and notified IHIT, which has taken conduct of the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“IHIT investigators will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit to advance this investigation and determine what exactly happened,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said. “We’re asking anyone who has information or who had recent contact with the victim, to contact IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.