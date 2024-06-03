Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team deployed to investigate woman’s suspicious death in Chilliwack, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
File photo of homicide investigators. Clayton Little / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack, B.C., where police say a 50-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances.

In a Monday media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the Chilliwack RCMP was called to a sudden death at a home in the 45300 block of Chehalis Drive on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, IHIT called in'
Maple Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, IHIT called in
Trending Now

Responding officers determined the death was suspicious and notified IHIT, which has taken conduct of the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“IHIT investigators will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit to advance this investigation and determine what exactly happened,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said. “We’re asking anyone who has information or who had recent contact with the victim, to contact IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices