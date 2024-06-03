Menu

Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in connection with robbery, assault in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
Hamilton police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment building on Hunter Street West May 30, 2024. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment building on Hunter Street West May 30, 2024. CHML
A 23-year-old considered “armed and dangerous” is being tied to a robbery and assault at a downtown Hamilton apartment complex, police say.

Hamilton police believe two suspects may have been involved in the incident around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when multiple 911 calls reported a break-in on Hunter Street West near Hess South.

“Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 40s with a significant laceration on her forehead, caused by being struck with a firearm,” Const. Indy Bharaj said.

“The victim was quickly transported to a hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and subsequently released.”

Bharaj said a woman in her 70s also suffered minor injuries when she attempted to help the victim.

The two males fled the apartment on foot.

Investigators have identified one of the two they suggest is involved via a release.

He’s being sought for armed robbery, assault with a weapon and holding someone against their will.

Police have yet to identify the second male suspect.

