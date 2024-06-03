Saskatoon’s 10th homicide victim stabbed on 22nd Street West, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon police said a 29-year-old is the city’s 10th homicide victim of 2024 after he was stabbed on Monday.

The man was found in the 800 block of 22nd Street West, police said, and taken to the hospital for serious stabbing injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He was later pronounced dead.

Members of the forensics identification and major crime sections are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.