Canada

Saskatoon’s 10th homicide victim stabbed on 22nd Street West, police say

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 3:15 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police said a 29-year-old is the city's 10th homicide victim of 2024 after he was stabbed on Monday. . View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said a 29-year-old is the city's 10th homicide victim of 2024 after he was stabbed on Monday. . File / Global News
Saskatoon police said a 29-year-old is the city’s 10th homicide victim of 2024 after he was stabbed on Monday.

The man was found in the 800 block of 22nd Street West, police said, and taken to the hospital for serious stabbing injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

Members of the forensics identification and major crime sections are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

