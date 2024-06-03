Menu

Canada

U of M to apologize for inappropriate acquisition of Indigenous artifacts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
The University of Manitoba. View image in full screen
The University of Manitoba. File / University of Manitoba
The University of Manitoba is set to make a public apology Monday afternoon.

U of M president Michael Benarroch will apologize for the university’s history of inappropriately acquiring and housing items related to First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural heritage, including ancestral remains and burial belongings.

Indigenous leaders will also speak at the event, and the university will announce its new policies aimed at acknowledging the history and preventing similar transgressions in the future.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The apology — part of an ongoing repatriation and rematriation process that began at the U of M in 2020 — will take place at 2:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live on this page.

