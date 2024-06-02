Menu

Canada

Body of young child recovered from reservoir following boating accident: Quebec police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec study sheds light on frequency, severity of drownings among children'
Quebec study sheds light on frequency, severity of drownings among children
RELATED - Quebec study sheds light on frequency, severity of drownings among children – May 23, 2024
The body of a young child was recovered from a lake in Quebec’s Laurentians region overnight Saturday following a boating incident earlier in the evening.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers say emergency services were called at around 6:15 p.m. to the Baskatong Reservoir for an accident involving one boat.

Divers and nautical patrols were called in to locate the missing victim, who was under five-years-old, according to authorities.

Click to play video: 'Body of Toronto teen recovered in Lake Ontario'
Body of Toronto teen recovered in Lake Ontario
Search teams found the young child’s body during the night and the victim was declared dead on scene.

The provincial police major crimes unit, as well as accident reconstructionists, have been sent to the scene to determine what happened to the child.

The SQ’s major crimes unit is called to all incidents involving the death of a child under the age of five.

–with files from The Canadian Press

