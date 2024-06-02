Skinner’s 34 saves lead Oilers to Stanley Cup Final in win over Stars

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, after a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night, at Rogers Place.

The Oilers won the Western Conference Final 4-2. Stuart Skinner made 34 saves as the Oilers set a team record for fewest shots on goal in a playoff game with 10.

The Oilers grabbed the lead 4:17 into the game, thanks to a slice of brilliance on the power play courtesy of Connor McDavid.

He swooped in from the left side, dragged the puck to his backhand and sliced his fifth of the post-season past Jake Oettinger. It was the Oilers first shot on goal.

On another power play, Zach Hyman roofed his 14th to make it 2-0. The Oilers killed off two penalties to run their streak to 27 straight kills. The Stars outshot the Oilers 12-3 in the first.

Dallas continued to dominate territorial play in the second period. Skinner had to hold strong in the Oilers net as the shots were 9-5 for Dallas in the period.

Leon Draisaitl was sent off the ice early in the third period for shooting the puck over the glass, but again, the Oilers came up with a kill.

The Stars finally tallied on their 30th shot of the game, with Mason Marchment slamming in a pass from Tyler Seguin with 10:42 to go in the third period. The Stars continued to apply pressure as time ticked away.

The crowd erupted as the final seconds ran out with a chant of, “We want the Cup,” echoing through Rogers Place. The Stars outshot the Oilers 14-2 in the third.

Evan Bouchard had two assists.

The Oilers will visit the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.

You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m. MT. The actual game starts at 6 p.m. MT.