IN PHOTOS: Edmonton Oilers’ win over Dallas Stars sends team to Stanley Cup Final

Send this page to someone via email

Despite only getting 10 shots on the Dallas Stars’ net, the Edmonton Oilers managed to score two goals, enough to earn a hard-fought Game 6 win at Rogers Place on Sunday night to become the NHL’s Western Conference champions and move on to the Stanley Cup Final, something the club has not accomplished since 2006.

Overjoyed Oilers fans celebrated inside and outside the arena as “La Bamba,” the song that Edmonton always plays after victories, blared through loudspeakers.

1:25 Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2006

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 34 of 35 shots in the 2-1 win. Like the Oilers as a whole, Skinner has shined during the team’s biggest games during the playoffs after the storied club survived a stormy beginning to the season that many Oilers players described as a “(Stanley) Cup of bust” campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers started the NHL regular season with a 3-9-1 record that led to the firing of head coach Jay Woodcroft and a shakeup of the team’s goaltending depth chart. Kris Knoblauch was hired as the team’s new bench boss while Skinner emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 goaltender for the Oilers.

A jaw-dropping power-play goal from captain Connor McDavid and another from winger Zach Hyman were all the Oilers needed to fend off the Stars, despite a furious attempt by the Texas club to claw their way back into the game, one that included a goal from forward Mason Marchment.

Sunday night’s win, giving the Oilers the Clarence Campbell Bowl as the NHL’s Western Conference champions, means Edmonton will now face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers last won a Stanley Cup championship in 1990. The last time a Canadian club hoisted the trophy was in 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens accomplished the feat.

The Oilers and Panthers will begin the best-of-seven NHL championship series on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Below is a recap — in photos — of the win that saw the Oilers earn their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans cheers their team before the start of first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans arrive for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans arrive for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans arrive for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (53) and defenceman Esa Lindell (23) look away as Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal with teammate forward Zach Hyman (18) during first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene (95) is checked by Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) during first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman (18) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during first period action in game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton on Sunday June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel (18) is checked by Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) as goalie Stuart Skinner (74) holds onto the puck during first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn (14) has his shot deflected by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during second period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment (27) celebrates his goal as Edmonton Oilers looks on during third period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) celebrates with defenceman Evan Bouchard (2) and defenceman Mattias Ekholm (14) after defeating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) is congratulated by head coach Kris Knoblauch after defeating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) and Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) shake hands following Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars in game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton on Sunday June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and forward Leon Draisaitl (29) embrace after defeating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and forward Leon Draisaitl (29) embrace after defeating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers stand with the Campbell Conference Bowl after beating the Dallas Stars in game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton on Sunday June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson