Canada

CN train derailment near Hinton, Alta., prompts TSB investigation

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 8:23 pm
1 min read
CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate an early morning train derailment in northwestern Alberta. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending a team to investigate a Saturday morning train derailment west of Edmonton.

A freight train owned by Canadian National Railway (CN) was travelling west near Hinton, Alta. when it went off the tracks around 5:30 a.m., according to TSB spokesperson Liam MacDonald.

He told Global News it’s believed 20 train cars were involved in the derailment.

It’s not known what the train may have been carrying, but MacDonald said there were no dangerous goods involved.

In a statement to Global News, CN spokesperson Ashley Michnowski said the train derailed on the west side of Hinton.

Initial reports suggested the derailed cars were carrying sand, she said.

“CN and local emergency services are on scene,” Michnowski said.

“We will continue to keep you updated as this event progresses.”

In a media notice, the TSB said investigators are en route to gather information and assess what happened to improve transportation safety.

