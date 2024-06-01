Saskatchewan Roughriders make final roster moves, release Mason Fine

With the CFL season just one week away, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are tightening the screws and making their final roster moves.
And with it comes the release of multiple big names for the green and white.
Perhaps most notably, the team will now be without backup quarterback Mason Fine. Fine spent the last three seasons with the Riders.
The 27-year-old threw for 1,043 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He had signed a two-year extension with the Riders in January 2024.
Some other notable releases include National receiver Brayden Lenius and quarterback Antonio Pipkin.
Running back Frankie Hickson was added to the practice roster.
Here is a full list of the Roughrider transactions:
Released:
- National defensive back Richard Aduboffour
- American wide receiver Geronimo Allison
- American linebacker T.J. Brunson
- American defensive back C.J. Coldon
- American defensive lineman Tre’ Crawford
- American linebacker Diego Fagot
- American quarterback Mason Fine
- National offensive lineman Evan Floren
- American defensive back Nicario Harper
- American defensive lineman Sidney Houston Jr.
- National defensive back Katley Joseph
- National wide receiver Brayden Lenius
- American wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb
- American defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh
- National wide receiver D’Sean Mimbs
- American wide receiver Jake Parker
- American quarterback Antonio Pipkin
- National fullback Morgen Runge
- American defensive back Eric Smith
- National linebacker Nick Thomas
- American offensive lineman Jordan Tucker
Added to the practice roster:
- Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado
- American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer
- American defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.
- Global punter Joe Couch
- National offensive lineman Zack Fry
- National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed
- American running back Frankie Hickson
- National offensive lineman Daniel Johnson
- American linebacker Zakoby McClain
- American wide receiver Dohnte Meyers
- American wide receiver Joe Robustelli
- American defensive lineman Caleb Sanders
Moved to 6-game injured list:
- National wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby
- National defensive back Jaxon Ford
- National linebacker Nick Wiebe
The Saskatchewan Roughriders return to the practice field on Monday.
