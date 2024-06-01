Saskatchewan Roughriders make final roster moves, release Mason Fine

See more sharing options

With the CFL season just one week away, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are tightening the screws and making their final roster moves.

And with it comes the release of multiple big names for the green and white.

Perhaps most notably, the team will now be without backup quarterback Mason Fine. Fine spent the last three seasons with the Riders.

The 27-year-old threw for 1,043 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He had signed a two-year extension with the Riders in January 2024.

Some other notable releases include National receiver Brayden Lenius and quarterback Antonio Pipkin.

Running back Frankie Hickson was added to the practice roster.

Here is a full list of the Roughrider transactions:

Released:

National defensive back Richard Aduboffour

American wide receiver Geronimo Allison

American linebacker T.J. Brunson

American defensive back C.J. Coldon

American defensive lineman Tre’ Crawford

American linebacker Diego Fagot

American quarterback Mason Fine

National offensive lineman Evan Floren

American defensive back Nicario Harper

American defensive lineman Sidney Houston Jr.

National defensive back Katley Joseph

National wide receiver Brayden Lenius

American wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb

American defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh

National wide receiver D’Sean Mimbs

American wide receiver Jake Parker

American quarterback Antonio Pipkin

National fullback Morgen Runge

American defensive back Eric Smith

National linebacker Nick Thomas

American offensive lineman Jordan Tucker

Added to the practice roster:

Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado

American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer

American defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.

Global punter Joe Couch

National offensive lineman Zack Fry

National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed

American running back Frankie Hickson

National offensive lineman Daniel Johnson

American linebacker Zakoby McClain

American wide receiver Dohnte Meyers

American wide receiver Joe Robustelli

American defensive lineman Caleb Sanders

Moved to 6-game injured list:

National wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby

National defensive back Jaxon Ford

National linebacker Nick Wiebe

The Saskatchewan Roughriders return to the practice field on Monday.