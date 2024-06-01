Menu

Crime

Man killed in daylight shooting in Maple Ridge

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, IHIT called in'
Maple Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, IHIT called in
WATCH: Homicide Investigators have been called in after a man was fatally shot in Maple Ridge. As Troy Charles reports, investigators believe it was an isolated incident.
A man died following a shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers were called at around 5:15 p.m. on May 31 to the area of 223 Street and Lougheed Highway.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News they saw police arrive and provide living-saving measures on the victim. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators said witnesses reported that a male suspect fled the scene.

“Initial evidence suggests this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Investigators have identified the victim but have not yet released his name to allow for proper notification of his family.

Anyone with information, including video footage from the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to contact B.C.’s homicide investigation team at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, IHIT called in'
Maple Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, IHIT called in
