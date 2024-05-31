RCMP in Hope, B.C., seek public help in suspicious death investigation

Police in the Fraser Valley community of Hope are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a death.
RCMP say they were alerted in September to an unresponsive person down an embankment along Highway 3, in the area of Two Mile Creek. On arrival at the scene, they found the body of a 38-year-old man.
“In consultation with the BC Coroners Service, the victim’s death was deemed to be suspicious in nature,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent, adding the investigation continues.
“Determining what led to the tragic passing of this individual would help provide closure to the family, which is why we are making an additional plea for the public’s assistance.”
If you have information about this incident, or have dashcam footage of the Two Mile Creek area along Highway 3 between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, you can contact the Hope RCMP detachment at 604-796-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
