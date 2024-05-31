Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP in Hope, B.C., seek public help in suspicious death investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 6:13 pm
1 min read
Police vehicle lights View image in full screen
File photo. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in the Fraser Valley community of Hope are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a death.

RCMP say they were alerted in September to an unresponsive person down an embankment along Highway 3, in the area of Two Mile Creek. On arrival at the scene, they found the body of a 38-year-old man.

Click to play video: 'Man’s death being investigated as homicide in rural Mission, B.C.'
Man’s death being investigated as homicide in rural Mission, B.C.

“In consultation with the BC Coroners Service, the victim’s death was deemed to be suspicious in nature,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent, adding the investigation continues.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Determining what led to the tragic passing of this individual would help provide closure to the family, which is why we are making an additional plea for the public’s assistance.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

If you have information about this incident, or have dashcam footage of the Two Mile Creek area along Highway 3 between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, you can contact the Hope RCMP detachment at 604-796-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices